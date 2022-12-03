Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.40 ($27.22) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.33) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.23) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at €19.65 ($20.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.74. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.11) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.69).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

