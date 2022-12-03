DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 115,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 80,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$13.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

