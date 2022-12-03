DigiByte Hits Market Cap of $122.57 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $122.57 million and $2.65 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,924.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00448847 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022425 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002694 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00114893 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00861368 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00655333 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00246068 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,844,306,168 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
