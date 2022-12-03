Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:DGI9 opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.06) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.40. The firm has a market cap of £767.41 million and a P/E ratio of 887.00. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.41).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,656 ($23,514.77).

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

