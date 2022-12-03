Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

