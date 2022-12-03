Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 88,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

