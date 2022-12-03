Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

