Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,490 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,490 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 57.91.

RIVN stock opened at 31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.02. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 123.40.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

