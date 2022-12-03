Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

KBE opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.