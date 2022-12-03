Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 298,268 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,268 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for approximately 11.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 5.58% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $49,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

