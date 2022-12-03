Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 65,602 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,602 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth comprises approximately 0.6% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AdaptHealth worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,627 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after buying an additional 1,887,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 876,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,633,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares in the company, valued at $290,633,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,246,194 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,393. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

