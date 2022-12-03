Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.08 and last traded at $120.22. 14,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 567,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $7,541,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,307,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,356,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.