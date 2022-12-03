Dogelon Mars (ELON) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $174.74 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,873,179,111,799 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

