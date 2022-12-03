Dollar General Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $243.96 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

