Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.49.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.00.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

