Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Cuts Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

GBX opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $784,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 283,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GBX. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

