Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,054,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up about 2.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 1.31% of Kinross Gold worth $61,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 27.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 340,815 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.85. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

