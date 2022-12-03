Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Navient worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navient by 50.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Navient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Navient by 50.4% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Navient by 25.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 39.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

