Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $27.66 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,038,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,001 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 58,282 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 235,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 241,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

