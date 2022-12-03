Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Makes New $45.77 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,555,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,765,000. United States Steel accounts for approximately 2.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.08% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 88,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.18. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

