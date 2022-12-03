Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 9.72% of Hooker Furnishings worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

