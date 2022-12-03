Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Insider Kevin Gerard Burke Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Donegal Group Price Performance
DGICA opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Donegal Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,606.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
Read More
