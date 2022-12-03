Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Insider Kevin Gerard Burke Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DGICA opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,606.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Donegal Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGICA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

