Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $826.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,390. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

