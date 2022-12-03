DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $17.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.