DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 65,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSE DLY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

