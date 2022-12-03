Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS DRUNF remained flat at $22.01 during trading hours on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

