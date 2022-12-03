DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

