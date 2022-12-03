DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.