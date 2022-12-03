Dundas Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,486 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 2.7% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after buying an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

APH opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.