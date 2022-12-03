Dundas Partners LLP Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

