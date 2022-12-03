DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

