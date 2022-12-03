E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Receives C$13.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EINC shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital cut E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EINC stock opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.53. The company has a market cap of C$357.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. E Automotive has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$18.50.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

