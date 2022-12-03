EAC (EAC) Trading 39.4% Lower Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $39.40 million and $11,057.87 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00449462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.14226855 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,189.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.