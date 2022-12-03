Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 51,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,872. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

