Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EOI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 51,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,872. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.