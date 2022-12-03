Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.47. 74,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

