Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.47. 74,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.60.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
