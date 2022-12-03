Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

