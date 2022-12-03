Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 275,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,257. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 77.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

