Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,769. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

