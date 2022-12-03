Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,769. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.