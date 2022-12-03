Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 789,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 373,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. 65,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

