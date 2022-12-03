Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 326,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,744. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
