Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 326,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,744. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

