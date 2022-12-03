Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EXG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 111,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 648,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 347,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.