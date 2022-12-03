Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE EXG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.