Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 9,313,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 8,238,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.29.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

