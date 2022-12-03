Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,118 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.68.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

