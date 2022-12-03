Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.