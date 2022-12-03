Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 287.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $356.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $368.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

