Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

About Trade Desk

TTD opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

