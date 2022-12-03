Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 419.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,833 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

