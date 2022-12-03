Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 22,245 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after buying an additional 477,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after buying an additional 1,089,244 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.