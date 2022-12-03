Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $56,558,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $306.78 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.25.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

