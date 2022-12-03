Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,924 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

