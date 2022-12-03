Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 436,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 271,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.60 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

